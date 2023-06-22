A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $582,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021,799. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 268.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

