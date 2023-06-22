A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. 401,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

