Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

