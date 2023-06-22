ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $165.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,246.92 or 0.99901808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000254 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $188.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

