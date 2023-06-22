Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 233.3% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

IBM stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

