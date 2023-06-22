Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 867 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

