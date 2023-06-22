Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 150.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
