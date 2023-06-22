Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.38. The company had a trading volume of 434,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,735. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.89.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.