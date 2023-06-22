abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 167,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 389,011 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.81.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,849,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

