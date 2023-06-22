Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.05 and traded as high as C$17.43. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 6,365 shares traded.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.06.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$22.36 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 42.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.6807662 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

About Acadian Timber

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

