Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.30. 28,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.