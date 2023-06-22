Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.30. 28,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
