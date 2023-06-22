Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $195.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,066. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

