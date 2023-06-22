Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture updated its FY23 guidance to $11.52-11.63 EPS.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.03. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Accenture by 1,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

