ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 3.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.26. 246,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 725,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th.

ACM Research Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

