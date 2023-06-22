ACT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.17. 506,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,024. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.