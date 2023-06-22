Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Down to $163.64

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.64, but opened at $158.50. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $158.89, with a volume of 123,338 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

