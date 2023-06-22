Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.41. The stock had a trading volume of 832,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.10 and its 200-day moving average is $368.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

