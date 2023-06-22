ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.02.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

