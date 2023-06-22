Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

