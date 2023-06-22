Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300,551 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.7 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 487.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

