AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,403 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 372,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

