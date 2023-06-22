AHL Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Paramount Global stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

