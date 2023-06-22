Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Plans GBX 1.27 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Venture Capital Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of LON AAVC opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.23. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of -0.08.
About Albion Venture Capital Trust
Recommended Stories
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- Five stocks we like better than Albion Venture Capital Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.