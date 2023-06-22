Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Plans GBX 1.27 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON AAVC opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.23. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of -0.08.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

