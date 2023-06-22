Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.15

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.15 and last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 296262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

