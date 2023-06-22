Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of ALCO opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 49.81%. Research analysts predict that Alico will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alico by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alico by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

