Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.53

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 819448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

