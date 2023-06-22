Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.12. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 23,233 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Allot Communications Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

