Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.50

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

AFM stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 457.07. The company has a market capitalization of £488.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,330.00 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.50).

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.