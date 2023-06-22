AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 79,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 122,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

(Get Rating)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.