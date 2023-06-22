AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.25. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 5,503,309 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,332,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,931,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,649,766 shares of company stock valued at $48,912,730. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

