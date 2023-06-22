Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,020 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amdocs worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

