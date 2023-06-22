American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.