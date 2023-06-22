Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.17. 52,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

