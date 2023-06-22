Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Amplitude Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,341 shares of company stock worth $5,251,139. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

