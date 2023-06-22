Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 4.3%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 26,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 218,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

