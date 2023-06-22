Analysts Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target at $98.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Barclays lowered shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.3 %

BNTGY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

About Brenntag

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2791 dividend. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

