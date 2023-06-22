Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $191.22

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEICO Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $172.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

