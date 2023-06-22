Analyzing Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) and Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Chubu Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.54 billion 2.25 $183.01 million $3.22 17.95 Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($3.17) -3.89

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Chubu Electric Power. Chubu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.12% 7.04% 2.55% Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NorthWestern and Chubu Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Chubu Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NorthWestern and Chubu Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 1 5 2 0 2.13 Chubu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Chubu Electric Power.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Chubu Electric Power on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the fuel upstream, power generation procurement, and wholesale of electricity and gas businesses; and provides power network services. In addition, it engages in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. Further, the company is involved in the gas supply activities. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.