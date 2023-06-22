Analyzing Kirby (NYSE:KEX) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kirby shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kirby and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 0 3 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Kirby presently has a consensus price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Kirby’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares Kirby and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $2.92 billion 1.53 $122.29 million $2.42 30.78 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.06 $37.49 million N/A N/A

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 4.98% 4.99% 2.73% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kirby beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system. The Distribution and Services segment is involved in after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

