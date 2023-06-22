Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.86).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($192.83).
- On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
LON HWDN opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.91, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 681.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
See Also
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.