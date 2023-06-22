Andrew Livingston Acquires 22 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($190.86).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston bought 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($192.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston bought 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON HWDN opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.91, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 681.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.13) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.98) to GBX 755 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.24) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.61).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

