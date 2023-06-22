ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.63

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 92767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $936.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

