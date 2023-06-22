Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will release its 5/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $3.90-$4.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 21.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 30.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

