Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.67 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $463,131.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

