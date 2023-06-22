Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $42.46 million and $2.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,766,876 coins and its circulating supply is 173,768,512 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

