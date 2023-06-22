Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $212.95. The stock had a trading volume of 193,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,113. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $157.18 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

