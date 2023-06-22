Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 59,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

