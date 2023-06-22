Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
AWH opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

