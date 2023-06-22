Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

