Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

AWH stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

