Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0458 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

