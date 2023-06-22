Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

